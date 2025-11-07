'My first real role model': Two sisters remember their mother and her passing

The Ah-Tah-Thi-Ki Museum is owned and operated by the Seminole Tribe of Florida. On Friday and Saturday, it will be the site of the American Indigenous Arts Celebration. The festival is one of the best opportunities to experience Native culture, living traditions, and artistry in one place.
Lee County drivers have a little more than a month to prepare to do what they should have been doing all along. Stop for school buses. The month-long grace period is part of a Lee County school district program making bus safety a priority. The district plan will capture video evidence of drivers illegally passing stopped school buses.