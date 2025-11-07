© 2025 WGCU News
PBS and NPR for Southwest Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Could a ceasefire bring humanitarian relief to Sudan?

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published November 7, 2025 at 11:45 AM EST

Sudan’s Rapid Support Forces (RSF) paramilitary group, accused of widespread atrocities, has agreed to a U.S.-brokered ceasefire proposal that would allow humanitarian aid to flow back into the war-ravaged country.

The agreement, if accepted by all parties, would allow the delivery of humanitarian assistance to flow back into Sudan, two and half years into its civil war. But the Sudanese military says it will agree to the proposal only if RSF disarms, and withdraws from territory it captured last week in western Darfur, following a horrific massacre there.

NPR’s Emmanuel Akinwotu joins Here & Now‘s Scott Tong with the latest.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2025 WBUR
Tags
National News
Here & Now Newsroom
Trusted by over 30,000 local subscribers

Local News, Right Sized for Your Morning

Quick briefs when you are busy, deeper explainers when it matters, delivered early morning and curated by WGCU editors.

  • Environment
  • Local politics
  • Health
  • And more

Free and local. No spam. Unsubscribe anytime.

More from WGCU