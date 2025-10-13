© 2025 WGCU News
Latest on humanitarian aid in Gaza as ceasefire deal holds

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published October 13, 2025 at 11:57 AM EDT

Aid organizations are ramping up their efforts to send food into Gaza on Monday. Crowds of Palestinians surrounded trucks carrying aid into southern Gaza over the weekend. And thousands of people are returning to northern Gaza, only to find their homes and infrastructure destroyed.

Host Robin Young gets the latest on the humanitarian situation with Ahmed Bayram, spokesperson for the Norwegian Refugee Council.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

