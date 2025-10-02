New full-time school at The Naples Players welcomes inaugural class of 28 middle and high school students

School is in session.

Inside The Naples Players newly renovated facility, 28 middle and high school students are blending academic studies with intensive training in acting, dance, and technical theater. It’s all part of a groundbreaking full-time academic program made possible by a $1 million pledge from Naples philanthropists Patty and Jay Baker.

Students not only study core subjects through accredited academic partners but also participate in performances, technical apprenticeships and community engagement. They’re tomorrow’s stars in the making.

Courtesy of The Naples Players / Artistic Director Bryce Alexander email Patty and Jay Baker onstage with TNP Artistic Director Bryce Alexander at Front & Center Gala

The Naples Players Academy of Dramatic Arts welcomed its first class of full-time students on Tuesday, Sept. 2.

Courtesy of The Naples Players / Artistic Director Bryce Alexander email New students Scarlett Yana, Olivia Yasa, Emerson Roschek, Madison Mance on their first day.

The Naples Players Academy of Dramatic Arts provides after-school and full-time performing arts training to middle and high school students year-round. The full-time academy — soon to be called The Baker Day School — provides a comprehensive education that combines academic coursework with intensive training in acting, dance, and technical theater.

With small class sizes, hands-on learning, and integrated performance opportunities, TNPA equips students with the skills, confidence, and creativity to excel both on stage and in life.

To gain admission into the program, the students had to file an application and pass vocal and dance auditions, said Assistant Director of Education Julie Medrano.

Each of the students in the inaugural class had been previously enrolled in Collier public and private schools. Some of the students learned about the new school while performing at The Naples Players or participating in the Academy of Dramatic Arts' after-school programs. Others heard about the program from friends.

Courtesy of The Naples Players / Artistic Director Bryce Alexander email Instructor Doren Danis welcomes TNPA middle schoolers for their first piano class.

The Bakers’ $1 million pledge ensures that the school will have the resources it needs to establish a strong foundation during its first several years. An inaugural fundraising benefit will be held Nov. 5, to further invest in the groundbreaking work being done at TNPA.

Courtesy of The Naples Players / TNP Facebook page 'Patty and Jay’s commitment to education and the arts continues to transform our community,' said Bryce Alexander, CEO & Executive Artistic Director of The Naples Players.

“Patty and Jay’s commitment to education and the arts continues to transform our community,” said Bryce Alexander, CEO & Executive Artistic Director of The Naples Players. “This incredible gift helps us create a school where young people can thrive artistically, academically, and personally. TNP Academy represents a new model for how the arts can inspire the next generation of leaders.”

The Naples Players is a nationally recognized community theater dedicated to building community through exceptional access to the power of theater. Located in the heart of downtown Naples, TNP engages more than 700 volunteers annually, reaching over 70,000 audience members and students through high-quality productions, inclusive education programs, and innovative community partnerships. With a newly renovated LEED-certified facility, TNP continues to serve as a cultural hub and leader in how theaters can impact their communities.

