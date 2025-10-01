Bonita Springs fall festival returns

Farmer Mike’s U-Pick is bringing back its Fall Festival for its 11th year. The festivities will be taking place every weekend in October. The activities are designed for children and adults of all ages. The festival features three corn mazes: a kids-only beginner maze, a five-acre family-friendly "Lost City of Atlantis" maze, and a haunted maze titled "Classics Invade Farmer Mike’s." Other attractions include bounce houses, a hay maze, pedal bikes, a sand and tire pit, and axe throwing. Visitors can also pick their own pumpkins and sunflowers.

Festival Hours:



Fridays: 6 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

Saturdays: 9 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Sundays: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The festival runs weekends through Oct. 31, but pumpkin and sunflower picking is available throughout the week. Tickets for attractions are available online. A fast pass option is available to skip the line.

