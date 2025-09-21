© 2025 WGCU News
PBS and NPR for Southwest Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Photos: Tens of thousands of supporters attend memorial for Charlie Kirk in Arizona

By Ben de la Cruz,
Nickolai Hammar
Published September 21, 2025 at 5:44 PM EDT
Attendees await the start of the memorial service for political activist Charlie Kirk at State Farm Stadium on Sunday in Glendale, Ariz.
Joe Raedle
/
Getty Images
Attendees await the start of the memorial service for political activist Charlie Kirk at State Farm Stadium on Sunday in Glendale, Ariz.

Early Sunday, people started lining up outside the State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz., for the memorial for right-wing activist Charlie Kirk. People wore "I am Charlie Kirk" hats and T-shirts, "Make America Great Again" baseball caps and carried American flags. The line extended for over a mile outside the stadium, according to Glendale Police.

The memorial service features Kirk's widow, Erika Kirk, who on Thursday was named the new CEO of Turning Point USA. Kirk founded the nonprofit in 2012 as a space for young conservatives. President Trump and Vice President Vance traveled for the service along with many other GOP leaders, who have praised Kirk for boosting support for Trump among young voters.

Copyright 2025 NPR

A man carries a U.S. flag as people arrive for the public memorial service of right-wing activist Charlie Kirk at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz., on Sunday.
Andrew Caballero-Reynolds / AFP via Getty Images
/
AFP via Getty Images
A man carries a U.S. flag as people arrive for the public memorial service of right-wing activist Charlie Kirk at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz., on Sunday.
A person wears a hat reading "I am Charlie Kirk" as people arrive outside State Farm Stadium to attend Kirk's memorial.
Andrew Caballero-Reynolds / AFP via Getty Images
/
AFP via Getty Images
A person wears a hat reading "I am Charlie Kirk" as people arrive outside State Farm Stadium to attend Kirk's memorial.
Attendees await the start of the memorial service.
Joe Raedle / Getty Images
/
Getty Images
Attendees await the start of the memorial service.
Attendees filed into their seats early Sunday for the memorial.
Eric Thayer / Getty Images
/
Getty Images
Attendees filed into their seats early Sunday for the memorial.
A large cross is wheeled in ahead of the public memorial service for right-wing activist Charlie Kirk.
Patrick T. Fallon/AFP / via Getty Images
/
via Getty Images
A large cross is wheeled in ahead of the public memorial service for right-wing activist Charlie Kirk.
People pray before the start of the public memorial service for Charlie Kirk.
Charly Triballeau / AFP via Getty Images
/
AFP via Getty Images
People pray before the start of the public memorial service for Charlie Kirk.
A man carries pins that read: "In loving memory of Charlie Kirk."
Eric Thayer / Getty Images
/
Getty Images
A man carries pins that read: "In loving memory of Charlie Kirk."
Supporters comfort each other prior to the start of the memorial.
Ross D. Franklin / AP
/
AP
Supporters comfort each other prior to the start of the memorial.
A banner shows Charlie Kirk and his wife Erika, who was named the new CEO of Turning Point USA.
Charly Triballeau / AFP via Getty Images
/
AFP via Getty Images
A banner shows Charlie Kirk and his wife Erika, who was named the new CEO of Turning Point USA.
Attendees hold up religious signs at the memorial service for political activist Charlie Kirk.
Joe Raedle / Getty Images
/
Getty Images
Attendees hold up religious signs at the memorial service for political activist Charlie Kirk.
Tags
National News
Ben de la Cruz
Ben de la Cruz is an award-winning documentary video producer and multimedia journalist. He is currently a senior visuals editor. In addition to overseeing the multimedia coverage of NPR's global health and development, his responsibilities include working on news products for emerging platforms including Amazon's and Google's smart screens. He is also part of a team developing a new way of thinking about how NPR can collaborate and engage with our audience as well as photographers, filmmakers, illustrators, animators, and graphic designers to build new visual storytelling avenues on NPR's website, social media platforms, and through live events.
Nickolai Hammar
See stories by Nickolai Hammar