Free CPR training offered this week

A free CPR training is available Thursday, September 18, 10 AM to noon, at the Lehigh Acres Fire District. While the course does not provide certification, it will help participants build the skills and confidence they need during a sudden cardiac arrest. The class is beginner-friendly and open to the public. To register, email cprtraining@lehighfd.com.

