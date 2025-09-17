© 2025 WGCU News
Free CPR training offered this week

WGCU | By Cary Barbor
Published September 17, 2025 at 11:59 AM EDT

A free CPR training is available Thursday, September 18, 10 AM to noon, at the Lehigh Acres Fire District. While the course does not provide certification, it will help participants build the skills and confidence they need during a sudden cardiac arrest. The class is beginner-friendly and open to the public. To register, email cprtraining@lehighfd.com.

Cary Barbor
czahaby@wgcu.org
