New program provides free caregiving support to people with dementia

This month, Medicare is rolling out a pilot program through the new GUIDE program. It will provide up to 72 hours per year of home care services—for free—to individuals living with dementia.

The Medicare funding could be used to hire a company for in-home care, and to provide a respite for the usual caregiver.

Right at Home in Bonita Springs provides in-home care for seniors. Cassy Kelly is its Director of Business Development.

“Whether it be personal care, such as showering, bathing, taking them to the restroom, we can do other things, such as meal prep, doctor's office visits, beauty shop, grocery shopping. That's the stuff we would do under the respite funds for the hours for the home care,” Kelly said.

Taking care of a loved one with dementia can be exhausting. Respite hours can be used to help loved ones take a break. Here’s Kelly again:

“Maybe the caregiver hasn't gotten out with her friends for a while. And they just don't have anybody to stay with their loved one. Yep, this is something they could use the respite funds on,” she said.

The program began July 1 and is approved for eight years. It is unaffected by recent federal cutbacks to social services, according to Kelly. To qualify, a person must have a diagnosis of dementia and be on Medicare (Part A and B), as well as several other qualifications.

To get more information about the program, talk with your doctor, who can link you with a local provider, or call Right at Home at 239-949-1070.

