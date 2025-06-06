Fort Myers council approves funding for McCollum Hall project

The City Council chamber was packed to capacity Monday afternoon with standing room only. Most came to show their support for the McCollum Hall restoration project that represents a legacy of black history in the Dunbar community.

Before the council voted on the $4.2 million dollar request to help move the redevelopment project forward, it heard from community members advocating for the project to bring the dormant McCollum Hall back to life.

After a spirited debate between council members, the vote was taken. Councilmembers Teresa Watkins Brown, Terolyn Watson and Darla Bonk voted yes and Mayor Kevin Anderson cast the deciding vote. In a split decision, the final vote was 4-3, with approval for funding the project winning out.

The packed city hall erupted into cheers and applause. The cheers represented a moment of hope and change that has long been deferred. The redevelopment of the historic site has taken many years to get his far.

Councilmembers Diana Giraldo, Fred Burson and Liston Bochette voted 'no' against the measure.

Mayor Anderson and the council members who voted for the funding agreed to provide the money to the city Community Redevelopment Agency and not directly to the developer.

City council member Terolyn Watson pushed hard to get the measure approved. “I’m just happy they listened to my cry for help in the Dunbar community. And we did it. We got it done, so now all I’m waiting to do is for the city to get to work with the CRA. It’s just a proud moment for us in the community. It’s 20 years overdue," says Watson.

James Givens is the Pastor of Mount Olive African Methodist Episcopal Church in Dunbar. He says the redevelopment project of McCollum Hall represents hope and inspiration.

“For the Dunbar community it gives them hope, it gives them a new vision and a insight a positive for the community. For we’ve been so down for so long and it looks like we’re now going to rise to another level. That we’ll be able to have something we can call ours," said Givens.

The $4.2 million will go to the city’s Community Redevelopment Agency, which owns McCollum Hall. It will continue to oversee the project. The current developer is Alexander Goshen.

