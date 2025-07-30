FDLE to break ground on new Fort Myers Regional Operations Center in South Lee County

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement will break ground Thursday on a new Fort Myers Regional Operations Center to be built on a site in South Lee County.

A noon media briefing will announce construction of the new FMROC nearly three years after Hurricane Ian caused structural damage to the current FMROC building at Page Field.

The FMROC encompasses 10 counties including Charlotte, Collier, Lee, Manatee, Sarasota, Desoto, Glades, Hendry, Highlands, and Okeechobee.

The new 64,000-square-foot facility will be built on an industrial park site off Oriole Road north of Alico Road.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement's state-of-the-art facility is being built in partnership with Seagate Development Group and is designed to serve and strengthen law enforcement capabilities across Southwest Florida.

Located on 8.28 acres, the facility will bring together FDLE’s essential divisions under one roof. It will be composed of Class A office space, specialized laboratory areas, a modern training center, and warehouse space.

The project’s design is a collaboration between @pds_architecture and Quattrone and Associates, Inc. Additional appreciation to @cbre, Structure Commercial Real Estate, and @cushwake.

Estimated completion date is October 2026.

The Fort Myers Regional Operations Center was founded in 1996 to address growth in Southwest Florida.

FMROC agents and analysts work a variety of criminal investigations focusing on fraud, economic crime, organized theft, human trafficking and cybercrime. The Fort Myers Crime Lab processes evidence for local law enforcement agencies throughout the state, including seized drugs and friction ridge/latent prints.

WGCU is your trusted source for news and information in Southwest Florida. We are a nonprofit public service, and your support is more critical than ever. Keep public media strong and donate now. Thank you.