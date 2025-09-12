The southern half of Florida continues to be soaked; how much longer? Has it helped the drought?

A batch of late evening downpours and thunderstorms has impacted South Florida, producing several flood advisories across parts of Broward and Miami-Dade Counties.

All this rain has been due to a stationary front draped between Central and South Florida, which will continue to bring instability and produce numerous showers and thunderstorms even on Friday and into the weekend.

Much of South Florida (& the southern portion of east-central Florida) will continue to be soaked. Yes, this rain is helping alleviate the drought, but it has been raining quite a bit! Flash flood risk continues on Friday and Saturday. pic.twitter.com/emHIK9LkhH — Florida Public Radio Emergency Network (FPREN) (@FloridaStorms) September 12, 2025

Overall, we are still expecting a wetter-than-usual Friday from the southwest coast through Lake Okeechobee, the southern fringe of Central Florida, southeast Florida, and along the Keys. The Tampa Bay area is likely to have more sunshine, with only a slight chance of an isolated shower, as drier air is expected to take over by the end of the workweek.

How much rain?

The last couple of weeks have been active across the Peninsula. We've had the same pattern, with the front getting stalled over Central and South Florida, keeping the ground well-saturated. Any rain that falls on Friday and Saturday could easily create flooding. The risk of flash floods will primarily focus on southeast Florida on Friday and Saturday, as some areas are expected to receive intense downpours and thunderstorms. Although the overall rainfall estimate is between 1 and 2 inches, isolated areas may experience higher amounts. Please stay alert and avoid flooded roads.

A new drought monitor report was released on Thursday morning, showing significant improvement across South Florida, where the severe drought had expanded over the summer. Currently, it is experiencing a moderate drought, and even some inland areas of Miami-Dade and Broward are showing abnormally dry conditions, the first category level on the scale.

Droughtmonitor / NOAA / Drought report released on Thursday, Sept. 11, 2025

The front will slowly push southward, and slightly drier air will filter over Central Florida, possibly extending as far south as Broward County on Sunday, which will lower the rain chances. The weather could also feel a bit less humid. It won't be an authentic taste of fall, but you will feel a difference and experience a much less "soupy" feel when you are outside.

The Panhandle and north Florida will experience dry and much comfortable humidity levels on Friday and throughout much of the weekend. A little taste of pre-fall! Rain chances will decrease slightly between Sunday and Tuesday for Central and South Florida, with storm chances limited to 20% to 40% in the afternoon hours between Sunday and Tuesday.

