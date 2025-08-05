Citizens protest ICE agreement at Fort Myers City Council meeting

People flooded the Fort Myers City Council meeting Monday night voicing protest against United States Immigration and Customs Enforcement's 287(g) program.

That program requires the Fort Myers Police Department to cooperate with ICE agents in apprehending and transporting undocumented people in the city.

Immigrant rights activist groups Sin Fronteras SWFL and the Florida Valkyries organized the showing and provided notecards with talking points.

More than 30 citizens showed up, and 19 spoke during public input. Many speakers were immigrants and expressed fears over not being able to trust police and racial profiling.

Jessica Miller shared the story of her grandparents, who immigrated to the United States from Guatemala.

More on the story



“I feel very passionate about this because I see how when you're given the chance, you can work hard and earn it. The United States has that American dream, but when you take that away from someone so early on, especially when they’re already going through due process, then what’s the American dream for?” Miller said.

Last winter city officials voted against cooperating with ICE, but after receiving threats of suspension from the state Attorney General and members of Congress, they reversed their decision and agreed to work with ICE.

After the initial split vote that blocked city police from entering into a federal government agreement on immigration operations, Florida Attorney General James Uthmeier said his office would investigate.

Via a comment on social media site X, Uthmeier said: "The Fort Myers City Council’s vote to not approve the police department’s 287(g) agreement with ICE is very troubling. Preventing a local law enforcement agency from entering into a 287(g) agreement with the federal government prevents that agency from participating in certain federal immigration operations. These council members actions likely run afoul of Florida Statute, and my office will be investigating."

And Congressman Byron Donalds tweeted: "The Fort Myers City Council has a responsibility to IMPLEMENT state & federal law, not to DEFY it."

Officials did not comment on the agreement, but council member Darla Bonk appeared moved to tears by the speakers' testimonies.

“We understand the threats coming from the Governor and Attorney General, but we need you as community leaders to please stand up against these threats and put the safety of your constituents first,” Florida Valkyries spokesperson Yenori Alvarez said.

Immigrant and small-business owner Lisenia Martinez also urged council members to reconsider their stance despite pressure from state officials.

“People are disappearing and the rest of us are begging, pleading with you to stop this. We cannot call this public safety when the very public it affects is crying out to be heard, as you can hear. This is not about protecting us, it’s about controlling us,” Martinez said.

WGCU is your trusted source for news and information in Southwest Florida. We are a nonprofit public service, and your support is more critical than ever. Keep public media strong and donate now. Thank you.