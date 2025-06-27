Ding Darling will be burning -- on purpose; Prescribed fire plans aim to curtail wildfire conditions

File / WGCU Prescribed burn area on the JN "Ding" Darling National preserve on Sanibel Island.

The JN "Ding" Darling National Wildlife Refuge Legion Curve Unit on Sanibel Island will be burned next week — on purpose and for a good reason.

If suitable weather conditions are presented, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service plans include for a highly qualified staff of interagency professional fire specialists to implement the prescribed burn.

The area to be burned is about a 100-acre-area across the street from the American Legion off Sanibel-Captiva Road.

The primary reasons for conducting this burn are to remove the over accumulation of vegetation acting as fire fuel along our wildland-urban interface to protect our community private property and residents, and for ecological purposes aimed at mimicking a natural fire in the freshwater marsh habitat.

This activity creates a defensible space between refuge lands and private property that helps to prevent or reduce the threat of wildfires by reducing fuel loads. Restoration and maintenance of the fire-dependent freshwater marsh habitat is essential for a healthy ecosystem.

Prescribed burns are important for the continued survival of local species such as the swallow-tailed kite and Sanibel Island rice rat, which have evolved to be dependent upon fire.

U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service staff will be stationed and available at Sanibel Recreation Center on the burn day between 10 a.m.-2 p.m. to answer questions regarding these events.

This burn operation will be conducted for one day, but anyone with smoke sensitivity may want to leave the island for the day while the burn is conducted.

Residents are advised to close all windows, cover all personal belongings as ash may travel beyond the burn area. Residual smoke may linger for days following the burn on the refuge lands but be assured the burn area will be monitored by fire personnel.

If you would like to be added to the City of Sanibel’s Smoke Sensitive List contact Joel Caouette at (joel.caouette@mysanibel.com) or (239) 267-4726

To receive updates about burn unit locations and potential closures, Sanibel Island residents and visitors can:

• Sign up for the City’s News You Can Use email announcements at

https://www.mysanibel.com/408/Sign-Up-For-City-Announcements

• Visit the JN “Ding” Darling NWR website https://www.fws.gov/refuge/jn-ding-darling

• Visit the Sanibel Island Fire Task Force webpage: https://www.sanibelfire.com/sanibel-island-fire-taskforce

