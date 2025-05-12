Replicating history at Bonita Springs Elementary School

Lee County schools / WGCU Bonita Springs Elementary School has been shut down for the past four years after a portion of the roof collapsed and it was deemed unsafe.

A historic school in Southwest Florida will be rebuilt and is expected to reopen in just over two years.

That's according to an agreement announced Monday between the Lee County School District and the City of Bonita Springs. They've agreed to replicate the original entrance to Bonita Springs Elementary School, built in 1921.

A 16-foot-high wall will show the front of the school, which is listed on the National Register of Historic Places.

The rest of the campus, badly damaged by Hurricane Ian, will be re-built, with a new cafeteria and more classrooms.

The city had urged the district to do something to save the historic legacy of the school.

Bonita Springs City Councilmember Nigel Fullick led the effort to preserve as much of the historic facade of the school as possible.

"We can strive to create a legacy that respects our past while nurturing the potential of future generations," Fullick said in a news release from the district.

At one point the district said it checked out estimates to restore the historic front entrance. The estimates ranged into millions of dollars. The district said it needs that kind of money to improve schools, and not to re-make a historic entry to a building. That's when the idea of replicating the entrance gained support.

The preliminary cost of the project is $40 million. The Lee school board is supposed to approve the final deal, with a final cost, at a meeting in early June.

Since Ian, students have been taught in modular classrooms. The district has said those classrooms are overcrowded, and there has to be some agreement on rebuilding the campus while preserving history.

If the school board approves, the new campus would be expected to open in August 2027.

WGCU is your trusted source for news and information in Southwest Florida. We are a nonprofit public service, and your support is more critical than ever. Keep public media strong and donate now. Thank you.