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Collier commissioners have license plate reader update on Tuesday agenda; residents urged to speak outGrowing concerns over license plate readers could surface in Collier County Tuesday during the September meeting of the Board of County Commissioners with residents being urged to sign up to speak and make their views known about the information-collecting devices. The issue has gained local and national attention in recent months and last week Gov. Ron DeSantis’ administration, citing concerns over privacy, moved to shut down the newly ubiquitous technology on state roads.