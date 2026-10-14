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Money coming to rural communities — including Moore Haven — for critical repair; economy boost

WGCU | By Eileen Kelley
Published October 14, 2026 at 7:22 AM EDT
Moore Haven will be getting $1.15 million in state funding to build seawall and docks at city marina

Some $27 million will go to small and rural Florida communities to help complete critical infrastructure projects and strengthen rural economies.

Most of the funding is directed at Panhandle counties and communities that suffered a direct hit by Hurricane Isaias recently. But one SWFL community is getting a sizable grant.

The governor's office announced Tuesday evening that the City of Moore Haven will be getting $1.15 million in state funds to construct a seawall and docks for the city’s marina.

In a statement, the governor's office said the funds to Moore Haven will improve safety and provide locals and visitors greater access to the Caloosahatchee River with construction of new docks and boat moorings.

Moore Haven was one of 14 communities picked to receive the awards. Florida Commerce received a record 141 applications for projects totaling $193 million.

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