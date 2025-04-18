U21 Golf Croquet World Championship brings the world to Venice Florida

The sport of croquet deals in blobs, crushes, death rolls and ducks. And it is playing out once again at the Sarasota County Croquet Club in Venice via the Under 21 world championship.

“United States, England, Australia, New Zealand has a good crop here. And then Egypt has a good group of players and supporters also and Spain is now a rising country. Then the other four countries are Germany, Latvia, Mexico and the Czech Republic.”

That’s Jeff Soo. Tournament Manager of the world croquet federation. He was overseeing the under 21 golf croquet world championship that was being in Venice, Florida. 10 different countries are represented, and 28 players compete over 5 days.

“A very busy tournament, but these youngsters like playing a lot, so that works out really well.”

The sport of croquet is enjoyed by the young players like, Levi Franks, 21 of New Zealand who found a love for the game through friends.

“It’s something I can do for my friends. Just a fun activity, and it's sort of taken us all around the world, made new friends and it’s really social. And it's just pretty awesome.”

Croquet has a reputation for being an older person’s sport, but for Franks he doesn’t let that bother him.

“Most people don't really have much of an idea what it is, or think it's a sport for old people, things like that. But I don't really care. It's what I like to do.”

Franks said the game is 50% skill, and 50% strategy

“You got to be able to hit your shots. You got to know what to do. It's just a lot of hard hitting at this level, you clear the opponent far away, and, make some cool shots, you know, long hoops and things like that.”

For another fierce competitor, Jana Mohamed, 20, of Egypt, it was family that drew her in.

“I’ve been playing for eight years. My father was playing. So, I was used to watching him, and then I played.”

But it was the friends she has made along the way keeps her coming back to the sport.

“I think the people I really loved, the people in croquet, I made so many friends. Yeah.”

What is her favorite part of the game?

“I love shooting hoops. Yeah, it's my favorite.”

That means you win?

“Yeah. Unless I miss. it's a lot of strategy. Yeah, it's all about the tactics. I think.”

The young players are fast out on the court. They hit hard and are quick to react.

“They are totally fearless. It's wonderful to watch. And just a lot of really athletic swings.” Said Soo, “it’s a model that more of us, older players should emulate, It's a great event.”

The under 21 World Croquet Championship ends with final play on April 18 at the Sarasota County Croquet Club grounds in Venice, FL.

