Founded in 1985, the Collier Community Foundation is a grant-making public charity that pools donations to help fund the work of the county's nonprofits, and be a catalyst for positive change locally. It identifies community needs through research, and pivots its efforts of grantmaking and other types of advocacies towards those needs.

And since 1996, the Women's Foundation of Collier County has existed as a branch of the Community Foundation. The field of interest fund's mission is as it says on the tin... aiming to "create a community where women and girls can thrive."

Last month, both foundations released a report called the Women and Girls' Study, in which researchers identified the top issues that women and girls in Collier are facing. These include but aren't limited to mental health, access to suitable healthcare, and of course, affordable housing.

As a woman who was a girl not too long ago, I found it important for us to dive into this on the show. To help me break down the ins-and-outs of this report, I'm joined by three women involved with the study and both foundations. You can read the full Women and Girls' Study here.

Guests:

Eileen Connolly-Keesler, President and CEO of the Collier Community Foundation

Amber Barr, Research Director at Collier Community Foundation

Karen Larson, Chairperson of the Board at the Women's Foundation of Collier County