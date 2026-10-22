Literacy Council Gulf Coast teaches adults English, helps them secure jobs, GEDs and citizenship

While Southwest Florida is home to many communities rich with culture, the dominant language is definitely English. Those moving to the U.S. from a non-English speaking country must find a job, pay bills and socialize with others while navigating a daunting language barrier.

But in 1989, a nonprofit was founded to help people learning English as a second language thrive here in Southwest Florida. It’s called Literacy Council Gulf Coast and it helps both adults and children strengthen their English skills.

Last month, it won the Non-Profit or Charity Organization of the Year award in the Bonita Springs Community’s Choice Awards, so we thought now was as good a time as ever to have them on to learn about what they do.

We were joined by Dr. Leah Mason, Executive Director of Literacy Council Gulf Coast and Kristi Breece, the Council's Operations Manager. We talked about the Council, it’s near four-decade history and the impact it’s having in the present.

For more information about Literacy Council Gulf Coast, visit https://literacygulfcoast.org.

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