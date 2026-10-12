PressAudit distills massive amounts of news coverage data to provide an overview of the day's news

Between online news sites and social media platforms there is more news being published online every day than any human could read in a year, maybe even in a lifetime.

News, as our guest today’s website says, has a scaling problem. It’s just not feasible for teams of humans to track news bias and partisan presentation for everything coming down the pipe, and that’s where PressAudit.org aims to come in. It’s a website, app, and browser extension that uses the power of big data aggregation tools to distill the daily news landscape into a clear dashboard of who is covering what and how; what the most attention-gathering stories of the day are; and what’s being under-reported or where news blind spots might be.

It also provides a 'heat map' updated in real time that tracks the biggest news stories of the day and provides links to stories across the political perspective spectrum.

We talk with its creator to find out how it works.

Guest:

Paul Renshaw, creator and founder of pressaudit.org

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