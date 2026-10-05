We get the Ye Gods! origin story with its host, Scott Carter

On Aug. 27, 2025 a new show debuted on public radio called Ye Gods! with Scott Carter. It's a weekly exploration of the beliefs, secular or sacred, that shape our choices and direct our lives. It’s an open-minded delving into spiritual backgrounds and paths, and the world's faiths from one end of the world to the other.

The expression Ye Gods! dates back centuries and was used to express surprise, shock, or amazement, or avoid blasphemy. Scott Carter sees it as encapsulating the idea that, regardless of one’s religious faith or lack thereof, the rules that rule us...are our gods.

And while Carter does have conversations with faith leaders and authors — people who you might imagine being on a show about faith and spirituality — the very first guest was Martin Short. And the nearly 60 shows that have followed have featured conversations with the likes of Bob Costas, Killer Mike, Moon Unit Zappa, Ken Burns, Susie Essman, Paul F. Tomkins, and many more.

WGCU is the Ye Gods! presenting public media station, and it's distributed by the NPR Network as a podcast and has been picked up by about 80 other NPR stations around the country, so far.

Carter is also an Emmy-winning television producer with decades of experience, and he’s a playwright whose newest work "I, Will: A Late Romance" just wrapped up its world premiere run in Iowa City, Iowa.

Guest:

Scott Carter, host of Ye Gods! with Scott Carter, Emmy-winning television producer, and playwright

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