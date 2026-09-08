Southwest Floridians reflect on Sept. 11, 2001 - where they were & what they felt

In the Fall of 2001, on a Tuesday in September, news started spreading that a plane had crashed into one of the World Trade Center buildings in New York City. At first, most people assumed it was an accident. But then, just 17 minutes later, a second commercial airliner flew directly into the other tower, and it became crystal clear that what was unfolding was not an accident but an orchestrated attack. News emerged that two other planes had been hijacked, one of which struck the Pentagon, the other crashed into a field in Somerset County, Pennsylvania after the passengers stormed the cockpit.

These are details most people are well-familiar with — at least among those who were alive and of a certain age on Sept. 11, 2001. For many young people, that day and those details are something from the history books.

As we approach the 25th anniversary of nine-eleven, we hear personal stories of what people experienced on that day back then. The conversations in this episode were recorded as part of our 20th anniversary special five years ago.

We hear from Valerie Alker Cooper, who was a reporter for WGCU in 2001. She was in Sarasota to cover President George W. Bush's visit to Emma E. Booker Elementary School. He was in town to meet students and staff and to talk about his plans for education reform, but the event was disrupted by the news of the day and Valerie had a front row seat.

We also hear a conversation with two Florida Gulf Coast University professors who were on campus on Sept. 11, 2001 to get a sense of what that day was like on campus. Dr. Maria Roca is a founding faculty member. In 2021, when this conversation was recorded she was Chair of the school's Department of Integrated Studies. Today she heads up the Roots of Compassion and Kindness Center. Patricia Fay is a Professor of Ceramics in the Bower School of Music & the Arts at FGCU.

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