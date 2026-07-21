Free online Active Parenting program begins soon at David Lawrence Centers in Naples

Parenting has never been easy, and approaches to parenting have changed and evolved over time. But in these times we’re in, it seems like the challenges that come with raising a child must be as great as they’ve ever been.

Active Parenting education programs have been around since the early 1980s. They are evidence-based, meaning they use research-backed curriculum that teach techniques and approaches that have been studied and shown to provide benefits including lowering household conflict and improving child behavior.

According to data from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control & Prevention (CDC), roughly 40% of U.S. high school students report persistent feelings of sadness & hopelessness. The number is even higher among adolescent girls. This is far from the only data showing how troubling these times are for young people — and by extension, for their parents.

We learn about a series of Active Parenting courses that are starting up soon through the David Lawrence Centers for Behavioral Health in Collier County.

Active Parenting Teens (ages 13-19) helps parents navigate the developmental and emotional changes of adolescence. Parents will learn how to strengthen communication, encourage responsibility through clear choices and consequences, and gain tools to manage conflict, build self-esteem and engage in preventive conversations that support safer, more confident decision-making. The next round of free, virtual classes begin on July 23. Click here to learn more or register.

Active Parenting Now (ages 5-12) focuses on skills that build positive communication, responsibility and emotional well-being. Parents learn effective, non-punitive discipline strategies, ways to redirect misbehavior without power struggles, and practical tools to support self-esteem, school success and strong family relationships. The next round of free, virtual classes begin on Oct. 1. Click here to learn more or register.

Guest:

Jasmine Pagano, Wellness Program Supervisor at the David Lawrence Center (DLC) Wellness Institute

WGCU is your trusted source for news and information in Southwest Florida. We are a nonprofit public service, and your support is more critical than ever. Keep public media strong and donate now. Thank you.