Gardening, cooking, and preserving for sustainable living with The Canning Diva

There was a time, not all that long ago in the big picture, when growing and preserving your own food wasn’t something you did as a hobby or because it was trending on social media, but because you had to make do with what was available.

But modern food sciences pretty much put an end to that for most people, and processed foods pretty much became the norm. Now, as our understanding of the health downsides of processed foods has grown — and as our world has become increasingly digitized, if you will — many people are returning to our roots by growing and preserving their own food, both for the analog experience it brings and for health benefits it offers.

Our guest has been growing and preserving food since she was a kid. Diane Devereuax grew up in Michigan, first in Detroit and then on a farm. She’s known as ‘The Canning Diva’ and is author of seven cookbooks, and she’s an internationally recognized food preservation expert, television presenter, and instructor. Ms. Devereaux recently transplanted to Southwest Florida, so we invited her into the studio to talk about her latest book, “From Seed to Table: a comprehensive guide to gardening, preserving, and cooking for sustainable living.”

Guest:

Diane Devereaux, internationally recognized food preservation expert, author, television presenter, instructor, and mother of two.

Website: canningdiva.com

Instagram: @canningdiva

Facebook: @canningdiva

X: @canningdiva

YouTube: @thecanningdiva5291

Pinterest: @canningdiva

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