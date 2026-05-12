Summer Camp and more at Corkscrew Swamp Sanctuary

Corkscrew Swamp Sanctuary in Collier County has been an Audubon-protected site since the early 1900s and is considered a Wetland of International Importance. Its more than 13,000 acres feature the world’s largest remaining, old-growth bald cypress forest — and it’s home to a huge variety of plants and animals, including alligators and river otters, and many species of birds including swallow tailed kites and the threatened Wood Stork.

Roughly 100,000 people visit the Sanctuary’s more than two miles of boardwalk each year exploring the ancient forest and marsh habitat. There are cypress trees at Corkscrew that are more than 500 years old.

The Sanctuary also features an education program, which includes their Wild Florida Summer Adventure Camp, so with summer fast approaching we sit down with their Education Manager and two campers to find out what camp is like, and get a first-hand perspective on the importance of experiencing the natural world.

Email Em Kless to inquire about scholarship opportunities.

Guests:

Em Kless, Education Manager at Corkscrew Swamp Sanctuary

Augustus Wong, outgoing 6th grader at Oakridge Middle School in Naples

Maximus Wong, outgoing 8th grader at Oakridge Middle

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