Outside/In 'A show where curiosity and the natural world collide' joins WGCU lineup

Outside/In was launched by New Hampshire Public Radio as a podcast in 2015 as “A show where curiosity and the natural world collide.” Their team explores a wide variety of topics, from all around the world. They’re website says they “report from disaster zones, pickleball courts, and dog sled kennels, and talk about policy, pop culture, science, and everything in between.”

Last year, Outside/In was offered up to the terrestrial radio world, and last month we picked it up so it is now heard on Friday evenings at 8:30 on WGCU-FM.

In order to connect our listeners with their team, and learn about what they do and how they do it, we meet Nate Hegyi, he’s been Outside/In’s Host and Senior Producer for about four years. He was previously a reporter for the Mountain West News Bureau, based at KUER Public Radio in Salt Lake City, Utah covering federal land management agencies, indigenous issues, and the environment. Before that, Nate worked at Yellowstone Public Radio, Montana Public Radio, and was an intern with NPR's Morning Edition.

Guest:

Nate Hegyi, Host and Senior Producer of Outside/In from New Hampshire Public Radio

WGCU is your trusted source for news and information in Southwest Florida. We are a nonprofit public service, and your support is more critical than ever. Keep public media strong and donate now. Thank you.