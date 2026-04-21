The importance of having an entrepreneurial mindset during our rapidly changing times

The pace of change has steadily increased in recent decades, especially since the rise of the Internet in the 1990s. Now, with the rapid emergence of generative AI, new companies and tools are being created at an unprecedented rate. This has led to a rapidly fluctuating and evolving and pretty uncertain job market, where certain degree paths and resumes, which used to guarantee certain kinds of jobs, no longer do. These days it’s impossible to know which parts of our workforce might be disrupted next.

Carly Chase began her career at Goldman Sachs. It was the job she wanted as she began college. But after a few years she felt discontented, so pivoted to a job at the NYC Economic Development Corporation where she launched and ran a number of initiatives aimed at making NYC a friendlier city for entrepreneurs. That introduced her to entrepreneurs and startups and that put her on the path she’s still on today.

Ms. Chase has taught entrepreneurship as an adjunct professor at Columbia Business School and MIT – and she was an Entrepreneur in Residence at MIT’s Martin Trust Center for Entrepreneurship. She has advised two early-stage companies, and is co-founder of Crabwalk, it’s an education and coaching company that builds career agility based on the principle that you don’t have to walk in a straight line to move forward in your career. She’s also a Vice President at U.S. News & World Report in charge of building out their new Career business vertical.

She was at FGCU last week in conjunction with the Edison Awards closing ceremonies — she's on the Edison Awards Steering Committee — so stopped by the studio to chat.

Guest:

Carly Chase, Executive in Residence at NYU and a former Adjunct Professor teaching entrepreneurship at Columbia Business School and MIT, and Vice President at U.S. News in charge of building out their new Career business vertical.

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