© 2026 WGCU News
PBS and NPR for Southwest Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Gulf Coast Life Book Club
Gulf Coast Life

Nature-Based solutions use natural resources to defend against climate change, hurricanes

Published April 21, 2026 at 9:59 AM EDT
Dr. Carrie Schuman, Climate Resilience Advisor at the Conservancy of Southwest Florida. (Conservancy of Southwest Florida)

Here in Southwest Florida, our high heat, coastal positioning and close vertical proximity to sea level give us some unique environmental challenges. These include high heat, and being ground zero for destructive hurricanes.

With the dangers of climate change and storms, groups have developed an arsenal of solutions to those threats. Some of them are human-made, or gray infrastructure— think seawalls and cooling towers. But others rely on resources that we already have here on Earth. They’re called nature-based solutions, or green infrastructure.

One environmental advocacy organization that’s pushed to raise awareness about nature-based solutions is the Conservancy of Southwest Florida. Since 1964, it’s been a leader in protecting the region’s ecosystems and habitats.

We sat down with the Conservancy’s Climate Resilience Advisor, Dr. Carrie Schuman, to learn more about nature-based solutions, their limitations, and a few examples.

Examples of nature-based solutions across Florida.
1 of 7  — Aerial image of South Cove Natural Area.png
Examples of nature-based solutions across Florida.
Examples of nature-based solutions across Florida.
2 of 7  — Reefballs Airport Road LSL Cedar Key.png
Examples of nature-based solutions across Florida.
Examples of nature-based solutions across Florida.
3 of 7  — South Cove Natural Area mangrove planter.png
Examples of nature-based solutions across Florida.
Examples of nature-based solutions across Florida.
4 of 7  — Stewart Middle School LSL 3 months after installation.png
Examples of nature-based solutions across Florida.
Examples of nature-based solutions across Florida.
5 of 7  — Aerial Image Reefballs Airport Road LSL Cedar Key.png
Examples of nature-based solutions across Florida.
Examples of nature-based solutions across Florida.
6 of 7  — Stewart Middle School LSL 15 years after installation.png
Examples of nature-based solutions across Florida.
Examples of nature-based solutions across Florida.
7 of 7  — Volunteers planting marsh grasses G St LSL Cedar Key.png
Examples of nature-based solutions across Florida.

Guest:
Dr. Carrie Schuman, Climate Resilience Advisor at the Conservancy of Southwest Florida.

WGCU is your trusted source for news and information in Southwest Florida. We are a nonprofit public service, and your support is more critical than ever. Keep public media strong and donate now. Thank you.

Tags
Gulf Coast Life Gulf Coast Life