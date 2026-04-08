Kids Minds Matter helps young people with mental health and behavioral issues

Kids Minds Matter is a program dedicated to mental and behavioral healthcare for children and adolescents. It was established in 2016 with 3 mental health professionals. Today it has 45 mental health professionals. It’s under the rubric of the Golisano Children’s Hospital. They recently opened a location in Cape Coral and this summer, will open a Naples location. Kids Minds Matter offers a wide range of programs including youth support groups led by peers, and Mental Health Navigator Programs.

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