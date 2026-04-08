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Kids Minds Matter helps young people with mental health and behavioral issues

By WGCU Staff
Published April 8, 2026 at 3:22 PM EDT
Kids Minds Matter success story and former client Rayne Foreman (l.), Dr. Jason Sabo of Golisano Children's Hospital (center), and Anne Frazier of the Lee Health Foundation (r.)

Kids Minds Matter is a program dedicated to mental and behavioral healthcare for children and adolescents. It was established in 2016 with 3 mental health professionals. Today it has 45 mental health professionals. It’s under the rubric of the Golisano Children’s Hospital. They recently opened a location in Cape Coral and this summer, will open a Naples location. Kids Minds Matter offers a wide range of programs including youth support groups led by peers, and Mental Health Navigator Programs.

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Gulf Coast Life
WGCU Staff
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