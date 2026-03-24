We check in with Floridians for Democracy as No Kings Day III approaches

In May of 2023, we were joined by three of the founding members of a brand new nonpartisan nonprofit called Floridians for Democracy. It was created in response to what the founding members said were rising autocratic trends in Florida government.

One of them was Jim Nathan, he was retired after spending more than three decades as president and CEO of Lee Health. He and his wife Karen were the initial catalyst for the group. Another was a Florida Gulf Coast University student named Kateylin Tellgrin; and the third was 97-year-old WWII veteran and lifelong writer and educator, Dr. Bob Hilliard.

Since founding, Floridians for Democracy has grown to nearly 3000 members in Florida and beyond, and they’ve held many online events and have reached out across the political spectrum to provide educational programs, including some that featured traditionally conservative attorneys and leaders who share their concerns.

With the third national No Kings Day protests coming up on Saturday, March 28 we invited two of the founding members back for an update on the work they’re doing, and to get their take on what’s unfolded over the past three years.

Guests

Jim Nathan, co-founder of Floridians for Democracy

Dr. Mike Martin, president emeritus of Florida Gulf Coast University and a founding member of Floridians for Democracy

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