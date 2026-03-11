© 2026 WGCU News
Researchers discover potential help for diabetes

By Cary Barbor
Published March 11, 2026 at 2:05 PM EDT
Dr. Angelica Ahrens, assistant research scientist in microbiology at Universty of Florida, lead author on the study
Dr. Angelica Ahrens, assistant research scientist in microbiology at Universty of Florida, lead author on the study

This week, we hear from Dr. Angelica Ahrens, assistant research scientist in microbiology, and Dr. Eric Triplett, chair of the Department of Microbiology and Cell Science, both at the University of Florida. They recently published research in which they found markers in the umbilical cords of children who were later diagnosed with type 1 diabetes. They are optimistic that this will help with the widespread disease.

Cary Barbor
