Florida health professionals organize against public health concerns

Today we hear from the Florida Health Professionals for Scientific Integrity. It’s a group of Floridians who are concerned about the direction government leadership is going in terms of public health. We are joined by Jim Nathan,former CEO of Lee Health, as well as retired radiologist Jeanne Goldberg and retired internist and emergency medicine doctor Dale Anderson. They hope to educate and take action against the end of vaccine mandates in school and the return of such diseases as measles, polio, and more.

Find more general information at the Vaccine Integrity Project.

Grandparents for Vaccines.

See how high your risk for measles is on this measles vaccination map.

NPR story on reduction of childhood immunizations.

A YouTube video from Floridians for Democracy introducing Grandparents for Vaccines with testimonies. The second one (at 10:42) is former FGCU president Dr. Mike Martin and his powerful message of the impact of polio on himself and his family:

