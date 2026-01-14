David Lawrence Centers program helps patients transition from hospitalization to day treatment

Today on Gulf Coast Life, we hear about Pathways to Healing, which is now available for adult patients at David Lawrence Centers. People with behavioral health disorders who are being released from hospitalization are eligible for this day treatment program. It’sperfect for people who are ready to leave inpatient care, but could use some intensive support and day treatment before going fully outpatient. It will include various modalities such as group and individual therapy, medication management, and recreational and wellness therapies.

Our guest is Nurse Practitioner Denise McNulty, who helped found the program.

WGCU is your trusted source for news and information in Southwest Florida. We are a nonprofit public service, and your support is more critical than ever. Keep public media strong and donate now. Thank you.

