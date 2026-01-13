© 2026 WGCU News
PBS and NPR for Southwest Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Gulf Coast Life Book Club
Gulf Coast Life

Florida 2026 Legislative Session Preview

By John Davis
Published January 13, 2026 at 11:24 AM EST
Florida's 2026 Legislative Session begins Jan. 13.
Courtesy of the News Service of Florida
Florida's 2026 Legislative Session begins Jan. 13.

As Jan. 13th marks the start of Florida’s 2026 legislative session, we’re exploring bills and issues likely to take center stage over the course of what’s expected to be an especially contentious 60-day law-making session.

Governor Ron DeSantis’ $117.36 billion “Floridians First” proposed budget for his final year in office marks an increase from the state’s current fiscal year budget. It calls for increased pay for teachers and law enforcement officers and cost-of-living pay increases for state employees.

DeSantis has already called for special session in April to address the contentious issue of mid-decade congressional redistricting.

DeSantis’ priority of reducing or eliminating property taxes for homesteaded properties will be a high priority, although the outcome remains unclear, as DeSantis as floated the idea of calling an additional special session on property taxes.

There’s also a number of immigration-related bills filed for this session, as well as proposals on K-12 education and the state’s dramatically expanded school-voucher programs, regulation of artificial intelligence and the governor’s proposed “AI Bill of Rights.”

Other top issues will include school vaccine mandates, prescription drug costs, medical malpractice, the environment and much more.

We’ll get a preview of the session in a conversation with Florida Gulf Coast University Political Science professors Roger Green, Ph.D., and Sandra Pavelka, Ph.D. along with University of Central Florida Political Science professor Aubrey Jewett, Ph.D.

Tags
Gulf Coast Life Gulf Coast LifeFlorida Politics2026 Legislative SessionFlorida Legislature
John Davis
jrdavis@wgcu.org
See stories by John Davis