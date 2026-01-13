Florida 2026 Legislative Session Preview

As Jan. 13th marks the start of Florida’s 2026 legislative session, we’re exploring bills and issues likely to take center stage over the course of what’s expected to be an especially contentious 60-day law-making session.

Governor Ron DeSantis’ $117.36 billion “Floridians First” proposed budget for his final year in office marks an increase from the state’s current fiscal year budget. It calls for increased pay for teachers and law enforcement officers and cost-of-living pay increases for state employees.

DeSantis has already called for special session in April to address the contentious issue of mid-decade congressional redistricting.

DeSantis’ priority of reducing or eliminating property taxes for homesteaded properties will be a high priority, although the outcome remains unclear, as DeSantis as floated the idea of calling an additional special session on property taxes.

There’s also a number of immigration-related bills filed for this session, as well as proposals on K-12 education and the state’s dramatically expanded school-voucher programs, regulation of artificial intelligence and the governor’s proposed “AI Bill of Rights.”

Other top issues will include school vaccine mandates, prescription drug costs, medical malpractice, the environment and much more.

We’ll get a preview of the session in a conversation with Florida Gulf Coast University Political Science professors Roger Green, Ph.D., and Sandra Pavelka, Ph.D. along with University of Central Florida Political Science professor Aubrey Jewett, Ph.D.