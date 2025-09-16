The word compassion can be somewhat amorphous depending on the context it’s used in. Merriam-Webster defines it as “Sympathetic consciousness of others’ distress together with a desire to alleviate it.” The Oxford English Dictionary defines it as “Suffering together with another; participation in suffering; fellow-feeling, sympathy.” The universal theme is being aware of or feeling the suffering of others, and the secondary theme is doing something to address or reduce it.

Our guests would say it definitely takes action to be a truly compassionate person, and they’re all supporting an effort to develop a compassionate attitude in the community.

This Saturday, Sept. 20, they are hosting their third “Shaping a Compassionate Fort Myers” event since they held the first one two months ago. This third one is happening on the Florida Gulf Coast University campus from 9:30am to 1:00pm and they welcome anyone and everyone. They would prefer attendees RSVP by emailing bill@petrarca.net but they won't turn anyone away who shows up without having RSVP'd first.

We talk about out how their first two events went, and have a conversation about compassion and why it’s important, especially during the times we’re in.

You can hear our previous conversation before their first Shaping a Compassionate Fort Myers event here.

Guests:

Dr. Maria Roca, Associate Professor in the Department of Integrated Studies at Florida Gulf Coast University, and Director of FGCU’s Root of Compassion & Kindness (ROCK) Center

Julian Ramirez, Executive Director of the Quality Life Center in Fort Myers

Bill Petrarca, co-founder of the nonpartisan nonprofit Floridians for Democracy

Dr. Mike Martin, President Emeritus of Florida Gulf Coast University and a founding member of Floridians for Democracy

