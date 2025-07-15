A conversation about shaping a compassionate Fort Myers

In 2008 a British author and former nun known for her work on comparative religion, Karen Armstrong, won the TED Prize — it's kind of like a MacArthur Genius Grant that helps people realize their dreams — and she used the award to start what’s called the Charter for Compassion. It’s a global movement that seeks to promote the principle of compassion as a central ethical value in society. It calls on individuals, communities, and institutions to treat others as they wish to be treated themselves.

Since then, more than 120 cities and local governments in the U.S. have formally signed the Charter for Compassion, declaring themselves as “Compassionate Cities.” Here in Florida, St. Augustine signed the charter in 2013 and St. Petersburg did as well in 2018. Globally, cities in nearly 50 countries have affirmed the Charter through official government action.

This Saturday, July 19 there will be a daylong gathering at the Unitarian Universalist Congregation in Fort Myers to begin a conversation about moving the City of Palms toward openly becoming a Compassionate City. One that holds empathy, dignity, and care at the core. The organizers are calling for educators, civic leaders, healthcare workers, artists, entrepreneurs, faith voices, and anyone really, who want to join the conversation about the importance of compassion and empathy and how to find ways to build them into the community.

We talk with three of the people involved with Saturday’s event to get a preview and to talk about compassion.

Guests:

Dr. Maria Roca, Associate Professor in the Department of Integrated Studies at Florida Gulf Coast University, and Director of FGCU’s Root of Compassion & Kindness (ROCK) Center

Julian Ramirez, Executive Director of the Quality Life Center in Fort Myers

Bill Petrarca, co-founder of the nonpartisan nonprofit Floridians for Democracy

Event Details:

Shaping a Compassionate Fort Myers, Saturday, July 19 from 9:30am until 4:45 the Unitarian Universalist Congregation on Shire Lane in Fort Myers. Click here to RSVP.

