ENCORE: FGCU’s Wasmer Art Gallery hosts exhibit of works by Onajide Shabaka as part of America 250

The Wasmer Art Gallery at Florida Gulf Coast University is hosting a solo exhibition of works by multidisciplinary artist Onajide Shabaka titled “Becoming Tomorrow’s Dream.” The exhibit comes in conjunction with America 250.

The Miami-based artist is often influenced by historical and biographical content, with a particular interest in the Southern U.S. and people of African and Native American descent.

Shabaka has a broad-based knowledge of contemporary art history, critical theory, history, anthropology, and ethnobotany, which are all infused in his artistic practice.

He works in photography, printmaking, sculpture, collage, installation, performance, video, and writing, in a way that reveals connections between flora and fauna and celestial bodies with his personal and spiritual heritage.

We’ll listen back to our conversation with Shabaka recorded ahead of the exhibition’s opening, during the week he spent on the FGCU campus working with students and creating pieces for the exhibit.

If You Go:

“Becoming Tomorrow’s Dream” solo exhibition of works by Onajide Shabaka at Florida Gulf Coast University’s Wasmer Art Gallery

Exhibition runs through Feb. 19, 2026