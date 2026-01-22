© 2026 WGCU News
The WGCU NPR Arts Edition of Gulf Coast Life logo with text
Gulf Coast Life: Arts Edition

FGCU’s Wasmer Art Gallery hosts exhibit of works by Onajide Shabaka as part of America 250

By John Davis
Published January 22, 2026 at 10:40 AM EST
Onajide Shabaka, He bathed in the river's floral scent, 2020, Archival ink photographic print (edition of 5), 13.25 x 20 in.
Onajide Shabaka
Onajide Shabaka, He bathed in the river's floral scent, 2020, Archival ink photographic print (edition of 5), 13.25 x 20 in. 

The Wasmer Art Gallery at Florida Gulf Coast University is hosting a solo exhibition of works by multidisciplinary artist Onajide Shabaka titled “Becoming Tomorrow’s Dream.” The exhibit comes in conjunction with America 250.

The Miami-based artist is often influenced by historical and biographical content, with a particular interest in the Southern U.S. and people of African and Native American descent.

Shabaka has a broad-based knowledge of contemporary art history, critical theory, history, anthropology, and ethnobotany, which are all infused in his artistic practice.
He works in photography, printmaking, sculpture, collage, installation, performance, video, and writing, in a way that reveals connections between flora and fauna and celestial bodies with his personal and spiritual heritage.

We will talk with Shabaka about the exhibit, his recent time spent with students studying art and music at FGCU, and his broader artistic practice.

If You Go:
“Becoming Tomorrow’s Dream” solo exhibition of works by Onajide Shabaka at Florida Gulf Coast University’s Wasmer Art Gallery

Exhibition runs Jan. 22 – Feb. 19, 2026

Opening Reception and artist talk takes place Jan. 22, 5:30 – 7:30 p.m.

FGCU Jazz Combo Concert featuring new compositions inspired by Shabaka’s work takes place Feb. 3, 2026, 6:30 – 7:30 p.m.

