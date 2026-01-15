Sidney & Berne Davis Art Center features exhibition of UV works by painter and veterinarian Dr. Jackson Trescott

The Sidney & Berne Davis Art Center’s Capital Gallery is hosting a solo exhibition of works by Jackson Trescott, DVM, titled “Neon Coast: Southwest Florida Under UV.”

Trescott is a painter, veterinarian, and life-long outdoor enthusiast whose striking paintings depict vibrant landscapes, seascapes, underwater seascapes, and the beautiful flora and fauna of Southwest Florida’s coastal ecosystems.

Many oil paintings in this exhibit employ the use of special fluorescent and phosphorescent paints to provide a unique dual experience, as the works appear completely different under blacklight.

Trescott’s paintings are imbued with memory, motion, and emotion in a way that helps connect viewers to the environment and inspires a greater appreciation for our sub-tropical region’s natural beauty.

We’ll talk with Trescott about the exhibit, his life journey through art, and the unexpected ways his veterinary training feeds into his artistic practice.