Terry Lynn Spry’s “Wonderland” exhibition invites viewers into her phantasmagorical world

The Foulds Theatre Gallery at the Alliance for the Arts in Fort Myers is showcasing an exhibition of works by Southwest Florida-based artist and long-time painting instructor Terry Lynn Spry titled “Wonderland.”

Spry paints in a contemporary realist style, often with an expressive or abstract sensibility, exploring movement, color, and the emotional qualities of her subjects. The oil on canvas, acrylic on canvas and mixed media installations in this exhibition explore, “her relationship with nature, often questioning what is real and dreamed. This body of work explores a childlike wonder through a lens of both physical and spiritual collaborations.

Her characters are derived from a childhood fascination with animals, bugs, and critters of all kinds. Her adventures in oil combine reality and fantasy with imaginative, though-provoking scenarios. Step into her phantasmagorical world and you might just find yourself.”

We’ll talk with the artist about her work, the narrative throughline connecting works in this exhibition, her approach to arts education, and her broader life journey through creating art.