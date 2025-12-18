© 2025 WGCU News
PBS and NPR for Southwest Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
The WGCU NPR Arts Edition of Gulf Coast Life logo with text
Gulf Coast Life: Arts Edition

Terry Lynn Spry’s “Wonderland” exhibition invites viewers into her phantasmagorical world

By John Davis
Published December 18, 2025 at 6:00 AM EST
"Mon Ami" Oil on canvas by Terry Lynn
1 of 6  — MonAmi.jpg
"Mon Ami" Oil on canvas by Terry Lynn
"Bee Girl" Oil on canvas, by Terry Lynn
2 of 6  — 20251216_114907.jpg
"Bee Girl" Oil on canvas, by Terry Lynn
"Oliver" Acrylic on canvas by Terry Lynn
3 of 6  — 20251216_114752.jpg
"Oliver" Acrylic on canvas by Terry Lynn
"Jacob's Flight" Acrylic on canvas by Terry Lynn
4 of 6  — 20251216_114830.jpg
"Jacob's Flight" Acrylic on canvas by Terry Lynn
"Trio" Oil on canvas by Terry Lynn
5 of 6  — 20251216_114934.jpg
"Trio" Oil on canvas by Terry Lynn
"Last One" Oil on canvas by Terry Lynn
6 of 6  — 20251216_114956.jpg
"Last One" Oil on canvas by Terry Lynn

The Foulds Theatre Gallery at the Alliance for the Arts in Fort Myers is showcasing an exhibition of works by Southwest Florida-based artist and long-time painting instructor Terry Lynn Spry titled “Wonderland.”

Spry paints in a contemporary realist style, often with an expressive or abstract sensibility, exploring movement, color, and the emotional qualities of her subjects. The oil on canvas, acrylic on canvas and mixed media installations in this exhibition explore, “her relationship with nature, often questioning what is real and dreamed. This body of work explores a childlike wonder through a lens of both physical and spiritual collaborations.
Her characters are derived from a childhood fascination with animals, bugs, and critters of all kinds. Her adventures in oil combine reality and fantasy with imaginative, though-provoking scenarios. Step into her phantasmagorical world and you might just find yourself.”

We’ll talk with the artist about her work, the narrative throughline connecting works in this exhibition, her approach to arts education, and her broader life journey through creating art.

Tags
Gulf Coast Life: Arts Edition Gulf Coast LifeGulf Coast Life Arts EditionAlliance for the ArtsArts & CulturePaintingsPainting
John Davis
jrdavis@wgcu.org
See stories by John Davis
Related Content
  1. Reciprocal portraits just one of Invitational50's great stories about the Alliance
  2. Arts for ACT gallery in the Fort Myers River District reopens Friday, July 7th