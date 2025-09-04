© 2025 WGCU News
The WGCU NPR Arts Edition of Gulf Coast Life logo with text
Gulf Coast Life: Arts Edition

Sidney & Berne Davis Art Center’s “Exposed” exhibit showcases distinctive styles of five photographers

By John Davis
Published September 4, 2025 at 11:40 AM EDT

The Sidney & Berne Davis Art Center in Fort Myers explores the unique styles and vision of five extraordinary photographers in the new exhibition “Exposed: The Art of Photography in Southwest Florida.” The show features works from Tonya Barnes, Mila Bridger, Beth Everhart, Michael George and Brian Tietz.
The show opens Sept. 5 and runs through Sept. 25. Ahead of the exhibit’s opening reception, Friday at 6 p.m. we talk with Barnes, Everhart and Tietz about their work, their background in photography and their striking, distinctive approaches to photography.

