Muffy Clark Gill’s “Portals of Perceptions” exhibition at the Alliance for the Arts

By John Davis
Published June 26, 2025 at 6:00 AM EDT
"Hidden Passage" Batik on canvas by Muffy Clark Gill
1 of 3  — Hidden Package.jpg
"Hidden Passage" Batik on canvas by Muffy Clark Gill
"Taroudant Turquoise Tile Door" Photograph on metal by Muffy Clark Gill
2 of 3  — Taroudant Turquoise.jpg
"Taroudant Turquoise Tile Door" Photograph on metal by Muffy Clark Gill
"Whispers of Blue" Batik on canvas by Muffy Clark Gill
3 of 3  — Whispers.jpg
"Whispers of Blue" Batik on canvas by Muffy Clark Gill

Multi award-winning Naples-based artist Muffy Clark Gill has a solo exhibition in the Alliance for the Arts Foulds Theatre Gallery titled “Portals of Perception.”

Muffy works in a variety of visual art mediums, but primarily in an ancient Indonesian dye resist process called batik. It’s a process she was first introduced to in high school, and that she’s been experimenting with and perfecting for decades. She blends elements other cultures into her work as well including Japanese kimono dyes and artistic tools originating from Malaysia, Vietnam and Ukraine, among others.

Detailed and vibrantly colored pieces in the exhibit are largely inspired from scenes of doorways captured in Morocco. We talk with the artist about her creative process and how her passion for travel serves as inspiration for her works.

