ENCORE: FGCU Jazz Combo performs with Benny Benack III

We listen back to our show from earlier this year featuring Emmy-nominated jazz trumpeter, vocalist and composer Benny Benack III performing live in studio with musicians from the FGCU Jazz Combo.

Benack is the latest special guest musician brought in by FGCU Director of Jazz Studies Brandon Robertson to work with students. It’s all part of Robertson’s ongoing efforts to grow the jazz studies program at the university’s Bower School of Music.

FGCU Jazz Combo musicians included Eduard Barcela on piano, Gabe Burgos on bass, Jonathan Eysaman on tenor saxophone, Diego Figueredo on trumpet, Robert Law on drums, and Alejandro Ramirez-Morales on guitar.