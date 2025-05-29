© 2025 WGCU News
Gulf Coast Life: Arts Edition

Dawn Truax premiere’s “Genius, Madness and Murder: Tales of the Scandalous Family of John Wilkes Booth” at Fringe Fort Myers

By John Davis
Published May 29, 2025 at 10:43 AM EDT

The third annual Fringe Fort Myers kicks off May 29 at the Alliance for the Arts and runs through June 1. This year’s festival includes nine performances from local artists, Florida artists, and national acts in the Alliance’s Foulds Theatre and at the Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre’s Off Broadway Palm stage.

Fringe Fort Myers is the newest member of the Canadian Association of Fringe Festivals and remains the only such festival here in Southwest Florida. In the tradition of fringe festivals all over the world, Fringe Fort Myers provides a platform for independent, experimental and alternative artists, and proceeds from ticket sales directly support the artists.

Ahead of the festival’s opening “Flamingle with the Artists” reception, May 29 at 5 p.m. we talk with actor and playwright Dawn Truax. At Fringe Fort Myers she will be premiering her one-woman show “Genius, Madness and Murder: Tales of the Scandalous Family of John Wilkes Booth.”

