GCL Book Club: Amy Silverberg, First Time, Long Time

Today on the Gulf Coast Life Book Club, we hear from Amy Silverberg. Her first novel is out now–-it’s called First Time, Long Time. In it, Allison, who is an aspiring writer, is wrestling with grief over her older brother’s death. Her father continues to be the overbearing figure he’s always been. And she’s trying to piece together a career. Allison meets a famous radio personality many years her senior and starts dating him, learning to cater to his narcissistic ways. The book is full of sharp observations and it’s very funny.

