Arts & Culture
GCL Book Club

GCL Book Club: Beth Macy, Paper Girl: A Memoir of Home and Family in a Fractured America

By Cary Barbor
Published February 4, 2026 at 11:04 AM EST
Author Beth Macy
Meredith Roller
Author Beth Macy

This week on the Gulf Coast Life Book Club, we hear from Beth Macy, whose latest book is Paper Girl. Macy grew up poor in Urbana, Ohio. Through education and ambition, she took on a professional career and moved to the middle class. When she was young, Macy remembers her hometown having great pride in being a stop on the Underground Railroad. More recently, though, confederate flags were sprouting in peoples' yards. In Paper Girl, she returns to her hometown to investigate that swing. In doing so, she helps us understand the growing division all over the U.S.

