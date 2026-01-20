GCL Book Club: Daniyal Mueenuddin, This is Where the Serpent Lives

This is Where the Serpent Lives is the latest work of Daniyel Mueenuddin. His debut short story collection In Other Rooms, Other Wonders, was nominated for a Pulitzer Prize and a National Book Award. He grew up with a foot in the US and a foot in Pakistan, and had a career as a corporate attorney in New York before he turned to writing full-time. This is Where the Serpent Lives explores feudal Pakistani society in the country and the city.

