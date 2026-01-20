© 2026 WGCU News
PBS and NPR for Southwest Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Arts & Culture
GCL Book Club

GCL Book Club: Daniyal Mueenuddin, This is Where the Serpent Lives

By Cary Barbor
Published January 20, 2026 at 4:25 PM EST
Author Daniyal Mueenuddin
Author photo, Siobhan Beasley Photography
Author Daniyal Mueenuddin

This is Where the Serpent Lives is the latest work of Daniyel Mueenuddin. His debut short story collection In Other Rooms, Other Wonders, was nominated for a Pulitzer Prize and a National Book Award. He grew up with a foot in the US and a foot in Pakistan, and had a career as a corporate attorney in New York before he turned to writing full-time. This is Where the Serpent Lives explores feudal Pakistani society in the country and the city.

Buy the book.

WGCU is your trusted source for news and information in Southwest Florida. We are a nonprofit public service, and your support is more critical than ever. Keep public media strong and donate now. Thank you.

Tags
GCL Book Club Gulf Coast Life
Cary Barbor
czahaby@wgcu.org
See stories by Cary Barbor