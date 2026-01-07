Encore: GCL Book Club: Emma Pattee, Tilt

This episode originally aired on May 7, 2025.

We hear from Emma Pattee about her brilliant debut novel, Tilt. Annie, the main character, is nine months pregnant and miserable when she goes to IKEA to buy a crib in Portland, Oregon, where she lives. While she is in there, a 9.2 magnitude earthquake hits. It leaves the city, and all parts of Annie’s life, in chaos. The novel follows her trying to get home and find her husband, even as she thinks back over all her life choices.

Pattee referred to Ducks, Newburyport during the interview.

