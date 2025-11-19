GCL Book Club: Victor Suthammanont

In Victor Suthammanont’s debut novel, Hollow Spaces, attorney John Lo is the only Asian-American partner is a prestigious New York City law firm. When the associate he’s having an affair with is murdered, John is accused and tried for the crime. It tears apart his family, even after he’s found not guilty. Thirty years later, his grown children get together to try to solve the murder. Hollow Spaces is suspenseful and full of nuanced observations and crisp writing.

