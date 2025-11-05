GCL Book Club: Erin Somers, The Ten Year Affair

In the new novel The Ten Year Affair by Erin Somers, her millennial characters Cora and Sam, both married to other people, meet and have an undeniable attraction. In one timeline, they have an affair, and in another, they don’t. The novel is fascinating as it explores not only married and family life, but also the economic hurdles faced by these young parents. The Ten Year Affair was named a best book of the month by People magazine and a best book of the year by The New Yorker and Esquire.

